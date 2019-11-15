Storm tracker: How many cyclones has the North Indian Ocean seen since 1891?

Ferrari’s new Roma steps on the gasto take on other V8 competitors
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Cyclones Kyarr and Bulbul have come and gone and more may follow this season. But just how many cyclones and depressions did the country have to face a century ago, or 50 years ago? Just click on the data visualisations below to find out.
The tracks of cyclones and depressions over the North Indian Ocean (covering the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal), which are available in the e-atlas of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), provide us the details for the period between 1891 and 2018.
The North Indian Ocean witnessed 1,574 cyclones/depressions over these 127 years.
Of this, the years between 1891 and 1899 saw 102 cyclones/depressions. The number stood at 1,297 for the 99-year period between 1900 and 1999 or an average of about 13 a year. The North Indian Ocean has seen 175 cyclones/depressions between 2000 and 2018, an average of almost 10 a year.
The maximum number of cyclones/depressions in a year – 20 – was witnessed in 1925, 1975 and 1982.
In 1993, there were only five cyclones/depressions.
The months of August (in 1964, 1982), September (1891, 1926), October (1948, 1963), and November (1960) witnessed the maximum of five cyclones each during the period between 1861 and 2018.
Pre-1900
Pre-1900 monthly overview
1900-99 era
1900-99 monthly overview
Post-2000
Post-2000 monthly overview
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
Renault’s entry-level small car gets a facelift that refreshes its design and features package to take on new ...
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Big dreams have to be backed up with realistic plans
The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note and continue to hover in green, gaining ...
On Thursday, the rupee after opening flat at 72.06, weakened to make an intraday low of 72.24 against the ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...