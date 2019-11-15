Storm tracker: How many cyclones has the North Indian Ocean seen since 1891?

Cyclones Kyarr and Bulbul have come and gone and more may follow this season. But just how many cyclones and depressions did the country have to face a century ago, or 50 years ago? Just click on the data visualisations below to find out.

The tracks of cyclones and depressions over the North Indian Ocean (covering the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal), which are available in the e-atlas of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), provide us the details for the period between 1891 and 2018.

The North Indian Ocean witnessed 1,574 cyclones/depressions over these 127 years.

Of this, the years between 1891 and 1899 saw 102 cyclones/depressions. The number stood at 1,297 for the 99-year period between 1900 and 1999 or an average of about 13 a year. The North Indian Ocean has seen 175 cyclones/depressions between 2000 and 2018, an average of almost 10 a year.

The maximum number of cyclones/depressions in a year – 20 – was witnessed in 1925, 1975 and 1982.

In 1993, there were only five cyclones/depressions.

The months of August (in 1964, 1982), September (1891, 1926), October (1948, 1963), and November (1960) witnessed the maximum of five cyclones each during the period between 1861 and 2018.

Pre-1900

Pre-1900 monthly overview

1900-99 era

1900-99 monthly overview

Post-2000

Post-2000 monthly overview