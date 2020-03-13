Sudha Murthy to help Karnataka govt curb coronavirus

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
Sudha Murty, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation in a letter addressed to the Karnataka government has outlined preventive measures that can be taken to curb the spread of the virus “before it gets worse.” Sudha, who leads the State government-constituted Karnataka Tourism Task Force, has called for shutting down of malls and theatres as the coronavirus multiplies in air-conditioned areas, according to media reports.
The Infosys chairperson has also discussed these measures with Chairman and Executive Director of Narayana Health, Devi Prasad Shetty.
According to the letter, Sudha suggested that the government should allow only essential services like pharmacy, grocery and petrol bunks to remain open. She further urged for a government hospital with 500-700 beds to be readied with oxygen lines and pipes as private hospitals will not be able to manage the patients if the “epidemic hits” as per the report.
The Infosys Foundation on Thursday had announced that it will lend its support to the State’s education department by helping them establish smart classes in 1,000 government higher primary schools in Karnataka in a ₹20 crore led by Infosys’ CSR arm according to a media report.
The Foundation will also help the government with other supplies including medical equipment, Shetty has agreed as per reports.
Infosys is not the only tech major extending support to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In the US, Microsoft and Amazon donated $1 million each to a COVID-19 Response Fund launched on Monday, Business Insider reported. Former Microsoft chief Bill Gates’ Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is also actively working towards helping impacted communities and has also contributed towards research hand development of a coronavirus vaccine.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has surpassed 75 with Karnataka having reported 5 cases of the virus as on Friday morning according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Karnataka also reported India’s first coronavirus casualty, a 76-year old man with a travel history to Saudi Arabia.
