Tamil Nadu: Daily count of Covid-19 cases decline further to 489

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 05, 2021 Published on February 05, 2021

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, on Friday, declined further to 489 to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,40,849. After 506 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,446.

There were four deaths registered and 52,656 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 158 cases. According to the State health ministry, there was zero infection in Krishnagiri, Perambalur and Sivagangai districts while in the other 33 districts the number of cases was less than 100.

