Tamil Nadu: Daily Covid-19 cases drop further to 2,652 Monday

Daily coronavirus in Tamil Nadu dropped further to 2,652 cases on Monday (2,775 on Sunday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,21,483.

After 3,104 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 31,819.

The number of deaths registered was 36, and 1,40,463 samples were tested.

According to Health Department data, Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 290; Chennai 165 infections, and all the other districts had lesser cases.