National

Tamil Nadu: Daily Covid-19 cases drop further to 2,652 Monday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 12, 2021

The GCC has cleared all encroachments on the footpath alongside the Buckingham canal near Mylapore MRTS station and converted it into a walking area with a play zone for kids.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Over 1.40 lakh samples were tested.

Daily coronavirus in Tamil Nadu dropped further to 2,652 cases on Monday (2,775 on Sunday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,21,483.

After 3,104 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 31,819.

The number of deaths registered was 36, and 1,40,463 samples were tested.

According to Health Department data, Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 290; Chennai 165 infections, and all the other districts had lesser cases.

Published on July 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.