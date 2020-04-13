National

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till April 30

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 13, 2020 Published on April 13, 2020

Edappadi K Palaniswami, TN Chief Minister   -  THE HINDU

Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown against the spread of Covid-19 up to April 30, says a statement by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.

The extension comes in the backdrop of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu crossing the 1,000-mark to end with 1,075 cases on Sunday - the third State to cross the 1,000 mark after Maharashtra and New Delhi.

Interestingly, on Saturday, Chief Secretary, K Shanmugham told newspersons that a decision to extend the lockdown would be taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces his decision. However Palaniswami, who has been accused by the opposition for delaying a decision, chose to announce the decision today.

Prime Minister Modi is slated to address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday.

