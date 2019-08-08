National

Tamil Nadu IT Minister Manikandan dropped from cabinet

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 08, 2019 Published on August 08, 2019

Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar will hold the portfolio

Tamil Nadu IT minister M Manikandan has been dropped from the State cabinet. The portfolio of IT has been re-allocated to Revenue minister RB Udhayakumar, according to a press release from Tamil Nadu Governor.

The Governor has accepted the recommendation of the Chief Minister to drop M Manikandan, Minister for Information Technology from the Council of Ministers, says the release.

Based on the recommendation of the Chief Minister, the portfolio of Information Technology has been re-allocated to RB Udhayakumar, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, who shall be re-designated as Minister for Revenue & Disaster Management and Information Technology, the release said.

