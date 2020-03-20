Tamil Nadu launches Covid-19 health portal

The National Health Mission Tamil Nadu, part of the Health & Family Welfare Department, has launched a web portal - http://stopcoronatn.in/ to provide important updates on Covid-19 in the State.

The portal provides information about Covid-19; whom to contact; daily bulletin; health advisory; ‘important information’ and media gallery. There is also a link to self-reporting, in case if somebody has symptoms of Covid-19.

The portal also provides awareness on issues like social distancing through audio, video and posters about Covid-19. It also has a link to global cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, which monitors the Covid-19 cases globally in real time.

The ‘important information’ section has the latest advisories issued by the Center and State governments, and Indian Council of Medical Research.

There is also a link providing Twitter feed of C Vijayabaskar, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare, who has been updating information on Covid-19 through the social media.

A state level video conferencing was held by Tamil Nadu chief secretary K Shanmugam with all the district collectors, higher officials of various departments and deans of medical colleges. District administrations have been advised to implement the government orders to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the current Assembly session will continue as per schedule.

It is only in the Assembly that many issues, including Coronavirus, can be discussed in detail and the message will reach out to the public, he said while replying to a request from the opposition to end the current Assembly session well ahead of the scheduled ending on April 9.

All precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus are being taken in the Secretariat and Assembly complex, he added.