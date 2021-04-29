National

Tamil Nadu records 17,897 new cases of Covid-19

| Updated on April 29, 2021

Chennai reported highest number of cases in state at 5,445

Chennai, April 29

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 17,897 coronavirous cases on Thursday (16,665 on Wednesday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 11,48,064. However, after 15,542 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,12,556.

The number of daily deaths due to the virus crossed the 100-mark (it was 107) as against 98 on Wednesday. A total of 1,40,589 samples were tested.

Chennai reported the highest number of infections with 5,445 cases, followed by Chengalpattu (1,164); Coimbatore (1,008); Tirunelveli (849) ; Tiruvallur (792); and Thoothukudi (576).

On Thursday, the number of vaccinations administered were 1,00,852 (1,16,735 on Wednesday), says the state health ministry's data.

Published on April 29, 2021

