Tamil Nadu records 5,088 Covid-19 cases on Thursday

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu crossed the 10,000 mark to touch 10,052 on Thursday after 68 patients died in the last 24 hours. Chennai contributed to the maximum number of deaths with 3,351 followed by Chengalpattu with 584 deaths; Thiruvallur 573 and Coimbatore 479.

The total number of deaths in the State doubled in the two months but have been steadily declining in the last one month to less than 100 daily.

Meanwhile, the number of infections rose by 5,088 to 6,40,943 in the State. After 5,718 Covid-patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 44,437.

A total of 87,341 samples were tested. Chennai reported 1,295 new cases and 16 deaths with maximum infections in districts like Coimbatore with 448 cases; Chengalpattu (363); Salem (362) and Thanjavur (239), according to the Health Ministry data.