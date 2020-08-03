Tamil Nadu records 5,609 Covid-19 cases on Monday

Review: Realme brings periscope zoom to a budget phone
Touted as a special camera phone, the X3 SuperZoom is otherwise an all-rounder with some hits and some misses
Tamil Nadu reported a major milestone today with the total number of Covid-19 patients recovered so far crossed the two lakh mark to 2,02,283 after 5,800 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, another 5,609 persons in the State were infected with the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours to take the total to 2,63,222. The number of active cases was 56,698.
For the first time, over 100 deaths in a day were reported due to the virus as 109 patients died in the last 24 hours to take the total deaths to 4,241. The total number of samples tested today was 58,211 taking the total to 28,37,273.
In the last 24 hours in Chennai, an additional 1,021 cases (total 1,02,985) were reported; 1,222 Covid-patients were discharged and 20 deaths were reported. The number of active cases in the city is 11,983.
Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (331); Coimbatore (227); Cuddalore (167); Kancheepuram (322); Kanyakumari (215); Madurai (106); Ranipet (382); Thanjavur (146); Theni (305); Thiruvallur (332); Thiruvannamalai (212); Thoothukudi (215); Trichy (101); Vellore (134); and Virudhunagar (348), according to the Health Ministry.
