Tamil Nadu seeks 1 crore Covid vaccines from Centre

The Tamil Nadu government, on Tuesday, sought 1 crore Covid vaccines from the Centre for the mega vaccination camps to be held in the State on a weekly basis starting from September 12, to cover the unvaccinated eligible population above 18 years.

State’s health minister M Subramanian, in a letter to Mansukh L Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, said that the Centre, till September 5, has supplied 3,31,84,824 doses of Covid vaccines.

The eligible population above 18 years for two doses is 6.06 crore. The State has covered the first dose of 2.63 crore beneficiaries and 68.91 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated with both doses. The State has been vaccinating at about 5 lakh doses per day for the last seven days. Considering the current pace of inoculation, supplies are adequate for only three to four days, making it difficult to plan for covering the eligible left-out population, he said.

The remaining eligible population above 18 years who need to be vaccinated with the first dose is 3.44 crore and the persons due for the second dose come to about 18.89 lakh.

Districts bordering Kerala

The Union Minister, in a recent meeting with Subramanian in Delhi, asked the State to ensure 100 per cent vaccination for all the left out, unvaccinated, eligible population on priority basis in all the nine bordering districts — Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, The Nilgiris, Theni, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar — of Kerala. It is estimated that 65.76 lakh population in the nine districts have to be given the first dose of vaccine, the letter said.

It has been decided to conduct a mega vaccination camp on a weekly basis starting from September 12 to cover the unvaccinated eligible population above 18 years in the State without diluting the daily drive. “I request you to kindly facilitate in providing the additional doses of one crore vaccines to the State along with equal number of 0.5 ml of AD Syringes or 1ml/2ml syringes to the State in addition to the already committed 1.04 crore vaccines to the Government Covid Vaccination Centres,” the letter said.