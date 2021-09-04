TN inoculates record 6.20 lakh people in a single day

A record 6,20,255 number of persons were vaccinated in Tamil Nadu on Saturday - the highest so far in a single day. The previous highest number of Covid vaccination in a day was 5,75,648 persons administered on August 31.

The total number of persons vaccinated in the State as on Saturday was 3,28,19,859.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Saturday increased marginally to 1,575 from 1,568 on Friday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,21,086.

After 1,610 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,315. The number of deaths registered was 20 and 1,61,231 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 167 (162) while Coimbatore reported 244 (266) new cases, according to State Health department data.