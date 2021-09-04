News

TN inoculates record 6.20 lakh people in a single day

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 04, 2021

New Covid-19 cases marginally increased to 1,575.

A record 6,20,255 number of persons were vaccinated in Tamil Nadu on Saturday - the highest so far in a single day. The previous highest number of Covid vaccination in a day was 5,75,648 persons administered on August 31.

The total number of persons vaccinated in the State as on Saturday was 3,28,19,859.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Saturday increased marginally to 1,575 from 1,568 on Friday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,21,086.

After 1,610 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,315. The number of deaths registered was 20 and 1,61,231 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 167 (162) while Coimbatore reported 244 (266) new cases, according to State Health department data.

Published on September 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Tamil Nadu
vaccines and immunisation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like