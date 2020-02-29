Tamil Nadu to set up technical textiles park in Salem

Operation Wuhan, an Air India evacuation like no other
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
Close on the heels of the Government of India announcing a Rs 1,480-crore National Technical Textiles Mission, the government of Tamil Nadu has decided to set up a ‘technical textiles park’ in Salem.
In an informal chat with BusinessLine on the sidelines of the annual meet of the Tamil Nadu chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the state’s Chief Secretary, Mr K Shanmugam, said that the government has planned two textile parks, in Tuticorin and Salem. The one in Salem would be for technical textiles, he said.
‘Technical textiles’ are textile material and products used for their technical performance rather than as personal clothing. They could be anything ranging from bullet proof and fire proof jackets and to sheets used in surfacing of roads and those used in medicines, such as bandages and gloves.
Technical textiles are conventionally divided into 12 broad categories: Agrotech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Geotech, Hometech, Indutech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Protech, Sportstech, Oekotech, Packtech.
The Indian market for technical textiles is estimated at $16 billion (Rs 11,500 crore) and is growing at 12 per cent. The National Technical Textiles Mission aims to grow the market by 15-20 per cent a year, so that it reaches a size of $ 40-50 billion by 2024.
The global market for these products is estimated at $ 250 billion and is growing at 4 per cent a year. As such there are great export opportunities.
The industry has welcomed the idea of Tamil Nadu, one of the textile hubs of the country, giving the technical textiles sector a push. “The Kongunadu region, comprising towns such as Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem and Erode, is a place where good fabric is produced; setting up a technical textiles park here is a very good idea,” says M Raja, founder and President of the Coimbatore-based Saastha Technical Textiles.
R Jeyamohan, Project Director, TexValley, a marketing center for textiles near Salem, also welcomed the idea of a technical textiles park in Salem, but stressed that there should be tie-up with the buyers. K Hari Thiagarajan, Executive Director of the Madurai-based Thiagarajar Mills, who took over today as the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu chapter of CII, said that the government should also support in marketing technical textiles, perhaps by organizing buyer-seller meets.
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
WHO’s AWaRe tool can help safeguard precious drugs
Once it is mass-produced following clinical trials, CAR T cell therapy can be a disruptor in the field
On World Hearing Day (March 3), the WHO will highlight that timely and effective intervention can ensure that ...
A must-have in one’s investment kitty, debt schemes help balance risk and bring stability in returns. Here’s ...
The indices are close to critical medium-term supports; it needs to be seen if these levels hold
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Nifty Next 50 stocks are more evenly distributed across sectors than Nifty 50 ones
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...