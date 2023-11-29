As many as 3.17 crore voters in Telangana are going to exercise their franchise on November 30 when the State goes to the polls. Section 144 has been imposed across the State till the end of polling on Thursday to ensure the smooth conduct of the election.

Male voters slightly outnumber female voters. The State has 1,58,71,493 male voters, 1,58,43,339 female voters, and 2,557 transgender voters.

Holidays were declared for schools on Wednesday and Thursday to spruce up the facilities for polling stations and allow teachers and government employees to collect the polling material, including ballot boxes, and reach the polling stations.

The Commission will hold mock polling at 5:30 am on Thursday, about 90 minutes before the actual polling begins.

The State, which has 119 Assembly Constituencies, has 35,655 polling stations. Of these, about 27,000 polling stations have been identified as ‘problematic polling stations’ where the Commission officials would organise webcasting to monitor the situation in real-time.

About 1.50 lakh government officials have cast their votes through the postal ballot facility and approximately 27,000 voters have utilised the facility to cast their votes from their homes.

The Commission has allowed media organisations to announce the exit poll results half-an-hour after the polling closes.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3, 2023, and results are expected to be announced by that night.

While the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by K Chandrashekar Rao, is seeking a vote for the third term in office, the Congress is pitching for ‘one chance’ to form the government. The high-decibel campaign for the polls ended yesterday evening.

Though political parties and their leaders have stopped overt campaigning, their activists and sympathisers continue to publish posts on their social media handles, advocating for their respective parties and leaders.