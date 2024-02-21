With a view to creating a pool of skilled workforce, the Telangana Government has announced a ₹2,000-crore plan to develop 64 ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) as Skill Development Centres.

Announcing this at a conference on Education and Skill Development organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Telangana Development Forum-US here on Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the State Government was also planning to set up skill universities.

“Consultations are on with relevant stakeholders. Students will get degree certificates after they complete courses in those universities,” he said.

Increase competitiveness

He said his government would strive to increase competitiveness of the industry by developing skilled manpower.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Government would set up a Dry Port in the State.

C Shekar Reddy, Chairman, CII Telangana, said the CII acted as a crucial link between the industry and youth by promoting skill development.

He said CII released two annual reports, the India Skills Report and India Decoding Jobs, providing insights into the skilling and employment landscape.

