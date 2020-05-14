Telangana grapples with a new challenge ― 35 migrants report positive for Covid-19

With the Centre allowing inter-State movement of stranded people, Telangana is grappling with a fresh Covid-19 related challenge. By Wednesday, it reported 35 of the migrants (arriving from other States) testing positive for the virus infection.

The state reported 41 new positive cases on Wednesday, including 31 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area and 10 migrants. As many as 117 patients were discharged on Wednesday, outnumbering the positive cases reported for the day.

The total number of cases so far was put at 1,367, with 939 patients getting discharged and 34 persons succumbing to the infection. As many as 394 patients are under treatment.

“A large number of migrants are entering the State from different parts of the country. They are also arriving from other countries,” a Telangana Health Ministry spokesperson said.

He said all passengers are being screened for Covid-19 symptoms at the airport. All those arriving by road and trains are also being screened at check-posts and railway stations.

“All symptomatic migrants are isolated and tested. All asymptomatic migrants arriving in Telangana through various points of entry are being quarantined at home and at government quarantine centres,” he said.

Fearing a huge influx of people from other States, particularly from the hotspots of Delhi and Mumbai, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to resume train services, while presenting his views in the recent meeting the latter held with Chief Ministers.