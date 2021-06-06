Telangana: Over 40,000 get vaccinated on a single day at Hitex centre

In all, 40,000 people got vaccinated at a special vaccination drive jointly conducted by the Cyberabad Police, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Medicover at Hitex centre today.

Lauding the vaccination drive, Dr G.Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, Telangana, said, “We have inoculated 52 lakh people in Telangana so far. Our target is to vaccinate the 2.75 crore population of the state. That means we need 5.5 crore jabs.”

“We have over 1,000 Vaccination centres across the state. In the coming days, we will be able to vaccinate ten lakh people in a single day. If the private sector also joins we will be able to vaccinate 12 to 13 lakh people every day. With 2.75 crore to be vaccinated, we will be able to vaccinate the entire state in just 30 days.” Rao said.

Hari Krishna, Executive Director, Medicover Group of Hospitals India, said, “this idea of mass vaccination was in our minds long before the vaccines were made available. We had 300 vaccination stations in all the three halls put together. Looking at the response, we would like to continue these drives in other cities/states.”

“The total drive of vaccinating 40,000 people was Queueless, Paperless, Touchless, Cashless and Contactless,” Hari Krishna said.

The Mega vaccination drive was held on Sunday from 8 am at Hitex. The event was planned and executed in just seven days with about 1,650 people--nurses, doctors, volunteers, admin staff and police engaged in the initiative.