Telugu film actors join fight against coronavirus pandemic

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has led the way by contributing to the Relief Funds of the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by donating Rs 2 crore to support the fight against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).
He announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 50 each the Relief Funds of Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
He is joined by other Telugu actors and directors by contributing to the Relief Funds of the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu States.
While Mahesh Babu and Prabhas contributed Rs 1 crore each, Ramcharan contributed Rs 70 lakhs and Nitin Rs 10 lakhs each. Film directors Trivikram (Rs 10 lakhs each), Anil Ravipudi (Rs 5 lakh each), Koratala Siva (Rs 5 lakh each).
Micro blogging site Twitter is flooded with congratulatory messages from fans of the actors.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...