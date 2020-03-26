Telugu film actors join fight against coronavirus pandemic

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has led the way by contributing to the Relief Funds of the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by donating Rs 2 crore to support the fight against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

He announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 50 each the Relief Funds of Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He is joined by other Telugu actors and directors by contributing to the Relief Funds of the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu States.

While Mahesh Babu and Prabhas contributed Rs 1 crore each, Ramcharan contributed Rs 70 lakhs and Nitin Rs 10 lakhs each. Film directors Trivikram (Rs 10 lakhs each), Anil Ravipudi (Rs 5 lakh each), Koratala Siva (Rs 5 lakh each).

Micro blogging site Twitter is flooded with congratulatory messages from fans of the actors.