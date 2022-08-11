The Daily Dose: August 11, 2022

#Greenlight to heterologous booster: India has given the greenlight to Biological E’s Corbevax as a precautionary dose that can be taken by anyone over 18 years after two doses of Covishield or Covaxin.

#Testing your immunity: A new test measures the level of neutralising antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2 in a blood sample, says this report.

#Flying off the shelf: Aviation stocks were in heavy demand on Thursday, a day after the Civil Aviation Ministry said that domestic airfare caps will be removed. The ministry had imposed lower and upper limits on domestic airfares based on flight durations when services were resumed on May 25, 2020, after a two-month lockdown due to Covid-19.

#Digital currency owners: Over seven per cent of India’s population owns digital currency, according to the UN, which said the use of cryptocurrency rose globally at an unprecedented rate during the Covid-19pandemic.

#House of disorder: The second least-productive session of the 17th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die this Monday, four days ahead of the schedule — with just six sittings more than the most-curtailed session at the peak of the Covid-19 wave in 2020.

Compared to the last Budget Session, during which MPs had spent a considerable 178 hours debating various issues, the members this time decided to sit barely for about 45 hours and passed merely seven Bills.

#Covid-19, Monkey pox & your kids: Tune in on how to keep the kids safe, as India tackles these twin virus woes that are dominating the global health agenda.

BL Pulse Podcast: Covid-19, Monkeypox & how to protect your kids / repeat shuffle