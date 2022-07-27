The Daily Dose: July 27, 2022

# Variant proof: As part of its efforts to develop a variant-proof Covid vaccine, ExcellGene will produce complex chimeric spike antigens using its engineered CHOExpress cell-based technology. And Bharat Bio will make it commercially, once its ready.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/variant-proof-covid-vax-excellgene-to-generate-spike-proteins/article65685982.ece

# Monkey pox contacts stable, Covid cases dip: Conditions of three Monkeypox patients undergoing treatment in Kerala continue to be stable, and none of their primary contacts have tested positive 10 days after the first case was detected. Since then, the State Health Department has sought to ally concerns over the state of readiness to deal with the situation, reiterating that there is no cause for worry as adequate testing and surveillance measures are in place.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/monkeypox-contact-list-in-kerala-show-no-symptoms/article65685973.ece

# Data & surveillance: As monkeypox gets reported in a world still grappling with Covid-19, virologist Gagandeep Kang says, India should build its capacities, be it in diagnostics or developing vaccines, and continue to generate stable data to help frame policy.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/stable-data-collection-surveillance-necessary-to-deal-with-infectious-diseases-gangandeep-kang/article65682690.ece

# Labs get a boost: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare plans to convert 17 integrated disease surveillance programme laboratories across some States, as additional monkey pox testing labs. The conversion and upgrade of the labs are expected over the next seven days, senior officials told BusinessLine.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/business-tech/india-to-enhance-lab-capacities-for-monkeypox-testing/article65681928.ece

# Wuhan, again: A district on the outskirts of Wuhan has been locked down, the first time the Chinese city that saw the world’s first Covid-19 lockdown, has imposed such a measure since 2020, underscoring how far the country is from post-pandemic normalcy. In a bid to check spread in Shenzhen, companies were told to restrict operations to employees living within a closed loop or bubble.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/wuhan-locks-down-1-million-residents-in-echo-of-pandemics-start/article65688319.ece

# Jittery stocks: On top of worries about interest rates damaging economies, Europe faces an energy crisis and China is beset by restrictive Covid-19 policies and fresh fears of a property market collapse, says this report.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/microsoft-google-give-jittery-stocks-a-lift-ahead-of-fed/article65688287.ece

# Digital nomads: There is still a lot of flying involved, especially since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, as digital nomads seek out sun and sea, this report said.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/variety/digital-nomads-seek-sun-sea-and-sustainability-as-remote-work-booms/article65688316.ece