‘There is no UPA’ says Mamata; hints at the anti-BJP front without Congress

In a marked swipe at the Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, remarked “there is no United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in Indian politics” while emphasising the need for a strong alternative to take on the BJP.

Banerjee met with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai and addressed a press conference.

When asked if Sharad Pawar should be made UPA Chairman, Banerjee remarked, “Where is UPA? There is no UPA now. What will he (Pawar) do sitting on the empty chair?” When asked if the strong alternative to the BJP would be possible without Congress, Banerjee said, “There should be a strong alternative. One has to fight. If someone is not ready to fight what we can do?”

Since 2004, when the United Progressive Alliance was formed, the Congress has headed the alliance.

Sharad Pawar answering the same question said, “There is no talk of keeping someone away. All those who are ready to work together and take efforts are welcome”. He added that the new platform is a long-term initiative ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Pawar said that who will be the leader of the front is an insignificant issue as all those who are ready to fight the BJP must join hands.

‘Dig at Rahul’

Earlier in the day speaking to civil society members at Mumbai, Mamata took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying, “Continuous endeavour is necessary in politics. You can’t be abroad most of the time.”

She added regional parties together can ensure BJP’s defeat. “We want to say BJP hatao, desh bachao,” she said. When asked if she would lead the opposition platform, Mamata said she is a “small worker” and wants to continue so.