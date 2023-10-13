TIDCO is set to lease industrial plots in Karani Village, Tamil Nadu, catering to engineering and service industries. Focusing on Strategic Electronics, Drones, and Urban Air Mobility, it aims to support high-tech sectors.

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO) plans to allot plots on a long-term lease basis in the proposed Industrial Park, Karani Village, Gummidipoondi Taluk, Tiruvallur District. The allotment will be to industrial units involved in engineering and service industries.

While this industrial park focuses on Strategic Electronics, Drones and Urban Air Mobility, Tidco is also keen to support the land needs of other high-tech industries

It has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) for THE allotment of Industrial Plots at the proposed Industrial Park, Karani Village.

TIDCO has identified a land parcel at Karani Village of about 240 acres. This is close to the Chennai-Kolkatta National Highway and is well-connected. It is at a distance of about 30 kms from Chennai City. It is also about 20 kms from Katuppalli L & T shipyard, which has a thriving shipbuilding industry.

The land parcel is also near to the military stations in the Chennai region and the electronics hub of the States. This locational advantage provides the social, industrial, strategic and educational ecosystem which are very much required for development of the high­tech industrial ecosystem.

The site is also in proximity to the proposed test centres for Electro-Optics, Electronic Warfare and Unmanned Aerial Systems being established in collaboration with Ministry of Defence and Defence Public Sector Units, the EoI document says