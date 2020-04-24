TN announces complete lockdown in five cities from April 26-29

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Friday announced a complete lockdown for four days from 6 am to 9 pm in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai from April 26 to 29 aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

In Salem and Tirupur, it will be for three days from April 26 -28 from 6 am to 9 pm, said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.

The government said that violators would face legal action and their vehicles would be impounded.

Only hospitals, essential services like AMMA canteens, ATMs, restaurants with home delivery and mobile vegetable carts will be allowed.

At present, shops and other establishments are allowed to function till 1 pm. However, this relaxation will not be applicable during the full day lockdown, says a government press release.

The five cities have a high rate of Covid-19 positive cases. The full day lockdown was taken after discussions with various experts. In other cities, the present lockdown relaxations will continue, he said in a press release.