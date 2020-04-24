National

TN announces complete lockdown in five cities from April 26-29

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 24, 2020 Published on April 24, 2020

Edapaddi K Palaniswami   -  PTI

There'll be no relaxation to open shops and other establishments during the full day lockdown in the five cities, says the government.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Friday announced a complete lockdown for four days from 6 am to 9 pm in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai from April 26 to 29 aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

In Salem and Tirupur, it will be for three days from April 26 -28 from 6 am to 9 pm, said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.

The government said that violators would face legal action and their vehicles would be impounded.

Only hospitals, essential services like AMMA canteens, ATMs, restaurants with home delivery and mobile vegetable carts will be allowed.

At present, shops and other establishments are allowed to function till 1 pm. However, this relaxation will not be applicable during the full day lockdown, says a government press release.

The five cities have a high rate of Covid-19 positive cases. The full day lockdown was taken after discussions with various experts. In other cities, the present lockdown relaxations will continue, he said in a press release.

Published on April 24, 2020
Tamil Nadu
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
18 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka