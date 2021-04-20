National

TN asks hospitals to set aside 50% of beds for Covid patients

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 20, 2021

With the rising Covid-19 positive cases in the second wave, private hospitals in Tamil Nadu have been instructed by the State government to allocate at least 50 per cent of the total beds exclusively for Covid-19 patients.

A communication from the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services says that the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases has resulted in increased need for hospitalisation. The empanelled private hospitals are contributing to healthcare services in addition to the designated government institutions in combating this pandemic.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported an addition of 10,986 infections to a total of 10.13 lakh cases. However, after 6,250 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 79,804. Over 1.01 lakh tests have been done.

There were 48 deaths registered.

