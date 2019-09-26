TN bye-polls: Results could to be a morale booster for parties in 2021 election

The results of the bye-polls for Vikravandi and Naguneri to be held on October 21 will not drastically alter the political arithmetic in Tamil Nadu. However, a win could be a morale booster for the winning political parties with just 18 months left for the 2021 Assembly elections.

An adverse result for the ruling AIADMK in the bye-polls may not dislodge the ruling AIADMK government. However, a win could help the party consolidate its position further in the Assembly in which it enjoys a thin majority.

Incidentally, the AIADMK lost both seats in 2016 to the DMK and Congress. The bypolls were necessitated following the death of DMK’s Vikravandi MLA K Rathamani and the resignation of Nanguneri Congress MLA H Vasanthakumar, who had to resign after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Kanyakumari district.

The bye-polls will see fierce competition from the ruling AIADMK and DMK. However, other parties such as Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam and TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam have refrained from contesting. Both did not contest the Vellore Lok Sabha elections held on August 2019.

The ruling AIADMK, which has a majority in the Assembly with 123 members out of the 234 seats, announced MR Muthamizhselvan as the party candidate from Vikravandi and Reddiarpatti V Narayanan for the Nanguneri constituency.

On its part, the DMK is seeking re-election from Vikravandi has fielded N Pugazhenthi and allotted Nanguneri to its ally Congress.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidate in Nanguneri. However, there are speculations that the 89-year-old Congress veteran H Kumari Ananthan, former president of Tamil Nadu Congress and brother of Vasanthakumar, could be filed.

N Sathiya Moorthy, a Senior Fellow at Observer Research Foundation, Chennai Chapter, said that no one possibly expects the DMK alliance to do as well as in Lok Sabha polls, or the ruling AIADMK combine to do as bad. It's not about winning and losing (alone) but the margins in individual LS constituencies.

Both sides must sustain the cadre-mood just 18 months before the assembly polls, due by May 2021. The loser can hope to say it is only for a stop-gap.

After 1989, the ruling party had always won bye-polls in Tamil Nadu, until May 2019, when the DMK won a majority of 22 assembly seats. But the upcoming by-polls are a different ball-game. The AIADMK, as the ruling party, has to win both seats and by respectable margins, to redouble cadre-morale after LS poll defeat. DMK combine has no such pressing compulsion, but it cannot do too badly, either.

By letting Congress re-contest in Nanguneri, DMK has ended all speculations of breaking away with the national ally, in the long run-up to assembly polls, more so under 'external pressure'. The DMK needs Congress votes more than say the BJP's, more so in assembly polls, and the Nanguneri nomination is but only a proof, he said.