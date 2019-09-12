National

TN Chamber against merger of JDGFT Madurai with RA Chennai

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on September 12, 2019 Published on September 12, 2019

The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appealed to the Union Commerce and the Industry Ministry to drop the proposal for merger of JDGFT (Joint Director General of Foreign Trade), Madurai with the Regional Authority (RA) in Chennai, in the interest and welfare of exporters in the southern districts of the State.

S Rethinavelu, Senior President of Madurai-headquartered TN Chamber has, in a statement, voiced concern about the merger proposal.

Exporters and importers from the southern districts have been using the JDGFT Madurai office for availing export benefit and various other works related to exim trade. Though the issuance of licence has been made paperless, closure of earlier issued licences is still done only manually.

This will compel exporters/importers to travel to Chennai, entailing cost and time delay, hindering their growth prospects, he said, before pointing out that services were yet to be brought under online automatic issuance.

