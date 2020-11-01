TN Covid tests cross 1-crore mark, 2,504 new cases reported

The total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu crossed the one-crore mark after 73,012 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,00,29,222.

Meanwhile, the daily number of cases in the State dipped further to 2,504 to a total of 7,27,026. After 3,644 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 20,994. There were 30 deaths.

Chennai reported an additional 686 infections; 792 Covid-19 patients were discharged and 11 deaths were registered.

After Chennai, Coimbatore had the maximum number of new infections with 248 followed by Chengalpattu (145); Thiruvallur (136) and Salem (110), according to the State’s Health Ministry data.