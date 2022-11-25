The Tamil Nadu government is planning to establish a 1,500-acre textile park in the southern part of the State and a textile park in Chennai. It will also unveil a new integrated textile policy to attract investments in the state, said the State Chief Minister MK Stalin.

SIPCOT (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamilnadu Ltd) has acquired over 1,500 acres for a mega textile park at Kumaralingapuram village in Virudhunagar District.

It is also taking steps to establish a textile city in Chennai. Also, small-sized textile parks are being created with subsidy support of ₹2.5 crore, he said while addressing (over video conference mode) the International Conference on Technical Textiles organised by CII in partnership with the State’s Department of Textiles and the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

Thrust area

Lauding the textile industry’s growth and its contribution to exports, Stalin said the technical textile sector has been added to the list of ‘Thrust sectors’ and the State government was providing subsidy support of ₹1.5 crore to textile entrepreneurs.

The State government is also establishing “Export Hubs” in Karur, Tiruppur, and Kancheepuram to increase the textile exports of the State, which is presently accounting for 12 percent of the total textile exports from India. “The textile sector in Tamil Nadu is a front runner in adopting new technologies and produces various types of garments to serve the global markets,” he added.

“After the government declared the Textile Industry as a sunrise sector, there has been an increase in investments from International and domestic companies which is very encouraging. We are now positioned in the 3rd place when it comes to attracting foreign investments, and in exports too,” said State Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

Water conservation

R Gandhi, State Minister for Handloom and Textiles said Tamil Nadu was the first State to implement a zero-liquid discharge technology. Also, for the first time in India, the Sewage Water of Salem Corporation will be treated and used in the proposed dyeing units in the Salem Textile Park.

Under the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) with an outlay of ₹1,480 crore spread over four years, the Ministry of Textiles has planned to achieve a market size of $40 billion and exports of $10 billion by the year 2024-25. said Rajeev Saxena, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

T M Anbarasan, State Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises ((MSME) said there is also a focus on sectors such as silk, embroidery, weaving, and tailoring to help them grow.

Six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged with companies based out of the US, the Czech Republic and Japan with companies in Tamil Nadu in the field of technical textile production and textile processing.