TN reports highest single-day spike of 3,940 Covid-19 cases

Chennai | Updated on June 28, 2020 Published on June 28, 2020

Our Bureau

Tamil Nadu today, yet again, recorded the highest daily increase in coronavirus with an addition of 3,940 cases to take the total tally to 82,275.

However, after 1,443 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the active cases stood at 35,656.

In Chennai, 1,992 people were infected to take the total cases to 53,762. Madurai was in a distant second with 284 cases; Chengalpattu 183; Kallakurichi 124; Thiruvannamalai 114; Thiruvallur 99 and the rest distributed among other districts, including Kancheepuram and Ramanathapuram.

On Sunday, 54 patients died to take the total number of deaths due to the virus to 1,079.

Today, 32,948 samples were tested, according to a Health Ministry bulletin.

Published on June 28, 2020

