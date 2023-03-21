A new regional startup hub will be created in Thanjavur by the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission to promote agro technological innovations in the Cauvery delta region.

In the previous Agriculture Budget, the area between Tiruchirappalli and Nagapattinam was declared as the agro-industrial corridor and prepared a detailed project report to establish the same in the Cauvery delta zone to enhance the farm families income and creating employment opportunities.

Enhanced incentive packages, market linkages, expert guidance and single-window facilities will be provided to the aspiring entrepreneurs to start agro-based food processing industries. To facilitate efficient ways of storage, processing and marketing, new industrial estates will be developed with common facilities, Agriculture Minister MRK Paneerselvam said in the Agriculture Budget for 2023-24.

Through the agro-industrial corridor, the projects of various sectors related to agriculture will be coordinated and effectively implemented at an outlay of ₹1,000 crore in the next five years, he said.