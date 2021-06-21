TN vaccinates 3.28 lakh people on Monday

The total number of vaccinations administered in Tamil Nadu crossed 1.3 crore mark on Monday. According to health department data, 3.28 lakh persons got their jab on Monday to take the total tally to 1,30,62,070 doses.

The state reported 7,427 cases on Monday, to take the total number of infections in the state till date to 24,29,924. The number of active cases as on date stood at 61,329 after 15,281 patients were discharged.

The total number of deaths on Monday stood at 189, taking the total mortality in the state to 31,386.

Coimbatore reported 891 fresh cases on Monday, followed by Erode (795) and Salem (511). Chennai reported 439 new cases, taking the active number of cases in the city to 1,343.