TN will create additional 1,650 MBBS seats in coming years : CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said that the state has taken measures to create an additional 1,650 MBBS seats in the coming years to fulfill the aspirations of students from rural areas and economically backward sections to pursue medicine.
“From 1,945 MBBS seats in 2010-2011, the number of medical seats in the State has increased to 3,400 now. In order to enable more students from rural areas and economically backward sections to realise their dream of becoming doctors, the State government, in a short period, got the approval of the Centre to establish new medical colleges in 11 districts - Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, The Nilgiris, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Kallakurichi, Tiruvallur, Tiruppur, Namakkal and Krishnagiri,” the Chief Minister said.
He was speaking at the inauguration of Fortis Healthcare's 250-bed multi-specialty hospital in the city.
“Through this, the State government has taken measures to create an additional 1,650 MBBS seats in the coming years,” Palaniswami said.
In order to enable students of government school to become doctors, the State government has passed a Bill to provide 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation in medical admissions, he added.
Highlighting that the infant mortality rate in the state has come down to 15 from 16 per 1,000 live births last year, the Chief Minister said that the State has already achieved the 2030 target of Sustainable Development Goals in reducing Maternal Mortality Rate.
Listing out the healthcare initiatives taken by the government, Palaniswami said that a total of 254 new primary health centres (PHC) were established, and 166 PHCs were upgraded. In the last three years, 56 CT scan machines, 22 MRI scan machines, 18 cath labs and 530 dialysis machines were provided to government hospitals.
