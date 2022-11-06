A briefing by the Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), the only tri-services command, and an expert talk, both on China post disengagement on PP15 in Ladakh and during growing insecurity in the Indian Ocean Region, will dominate the brainstorming session among the top Army commanders beginning from Monday.

“In-depth discussions on various agenda points projected by the Army Commanders, including an update by CINCAN and briefings on various issues by the various Principal Staff Officers are also scheduled,” the ministry of defence stated ahead of the biannual Army Commanders’ Conference to be held in the national capital. The Andaman and Nicobar Command is strategically key to India’s security concern, especially in the maritime domain, and is too close to Myanmar’s Coco Islands, which houses a Chinese navy’s surveillance post.

Besides that, an eminent expert will deliver a talk on “Contemporary India - China relations” to give a perspective landscape to the Army’s top brass at the conference, which will wind up on Friday. More domain expert engagement with commanders has been lined on “Technological Challenges for National Security,” the ministry pointed out.

During the course of the conference, the apex leadership of the Army will have a threadbare discussion on current and emerging security and administrative aspects to chart out the future course for the force. “Discussions pertaining to transformational imperatives for a future-ready force, progress on capability development and modernisation, a framework for enhanced operational effectiveness of Indian Army, changes being incorporated to promote Atmanirbharta, implementation of the new Human Resource Management policy, and future challenges to progressive military training will form part of the deliberations,” the defence stated.

The event, attended by senior Army officers, including the Chief of Army Staff, Vice Chief of Army Staff, all Army Commanders, and other senior officers, is also a formal forum for the senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with the senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and department of defence.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the Army Commanders on the second day of the conference. The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff General Chauhan and the Chiefs of the Navy and the Air Force are also scheduled to share their views to the senior leadership of Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy.