National

Towering visionary who laid foundation of our country: Rahul’s tribute to Nehru

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 14, 2020 Published on November 14, 2020

Rahul Gandhi. File photo   -  PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying he was a towering visionary who laid the foundation of the country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism and modern outlook.

Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India’s longest serving Prime Minister.

“Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism & modern outlook,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted, lauding the contribution of his great grandfather.

“Our endeavour must be to conserve these values,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also offered floral tributes at Shanti Vana here on the 131st birth anniversary of Nehru.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 14, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.