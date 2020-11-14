Towering visionary who laid foundation of our country: Rahul’s tribute to Nehru

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying he was a towering visionary who laid the foundation of the country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism and modern outlook.

Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India’s longest serving Prime Minister.

“Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism & modern outlook,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted, lauding the contribution of his great grandfather.

“Our endeavour must be to conserve these values,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also offered floral tributes at Shanti Vana here on the 131st birth anniversary of Nehru.