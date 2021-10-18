National

Traders of Zerodha, Upstox, ICICI Direct unable to execute sell orders

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 18, 2021

Brokerages say some issue with CDSL server

Investors and traders of Zerodha, UPstox and ICICIDirect, the country’s largest online-brokerage firms, are unable to execute sell orders on Monday as the CDSL server has some issues.

Zerodha has informed its users that they may face issue with authorising stocks sale. The company said it is experiencing issues with CDSL and are in touch to resolve the issue.

“You may face an issue with authorizing the sale of your stocks due to an issue with CDSL. We are in touch with CDSL to have the issue resolved at the earliest,” Zerodha said in a tweet.

Several traders of online brokerages such as ICICIDirect, Upstox and Zerodha took to social media, complaining that they were unable to execute transactions and want CDSL and brokerages to resolve the issue soon.

“CDSL services are down due to which 1) you may not able to generate a new TPIN; Sell your stocks using current TPIN. We will update as soon as this is resolved,” an Upstox trader posted in a tweet.

CDSL has not yet commented on the issue, neither through social media or its web site.

Published on October 18, 2021

