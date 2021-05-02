Trains carrying 124 tonnes of oxygen reaches Telangana

Telangana received its first loaded Oxygen Express at the Sanath Nagar Goods Complex today with 124.26 tonnes of liquid oxygen filled in 5 tankers. These tanks were earlier sent in empty condition from Secunderabad Cantonment Military Siding on April 28.

The Oxygen Express was transported from Odisha for a distance of 1,334 kms in a short period of around 32 hours, with the train travelling at an average speed of 42 kmph from its starting station. To ensure that the train reaches the destination at the fastest possible time, the Railways identified a ‘green corridor’ for its uninterrupted movement.

Safety measures used

Further, as liquid oxygen is a cryogenic cargo, transportation of the tankers by the Railways was carried out taking into consideration like limitations with regard to maximum speed at which it can be carried, maximum acceleration and deceleration. In addition, the route mapping was done so as to ensure that the movement of tankers by the Railways is smooth with regard to curves, adequate height clearance along the route of ROBs, RUBs, FOBs, etc.

The first Oxygen Express from Telangana was operated in both directions (empty and loaded condition) from Secunderabad to Odisha. The second empty Oxygen Express from Telangana has also reached the loading station.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR appreciated the Secunderabad Division for prompt operation of the Oxygen Express trains. He advised all the divisions to be proactive to meet the needs of any the State governments for Oxygen Express Trains.