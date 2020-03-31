Transporters get a breather with two key policy decisions

It is a double-delight for the lakhs of transporters. The validity of various documents, including fitness certificate of vehicles, has been extended by three months. The Centre has also allowed, without any distinction, movement of both essential and non-essential goods across the country.

These two were the most important issues hampering the transport industry since the lockdown announced by the Centre. As States closed their borders, the movement of trucks, including those carrying essential items, was badly affected.

On Saturday, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a communication to all Chief Secretaries, said that transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential goods, have been allowed.

A day later, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said that citizens are facing difficulty in renewal of various documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. So, State governments have been advised that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), driving licence, registration or any other concerned documents that have expired on February 1, 2020 or would expire by June 30, 2020, would be treated as valid till June 30, 2020. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents as valid till June 30, 2020, said the advisory issued by Piyush Jain, Director (MVC), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Further, the ‘non-use clause facility’ for transport vehicles for suspension of tax liability, is operational in a number of States. This is provided by the NIC on the VAHAN platform online, and may be adopted by other States, in order to give relief to commercial vehicles and buses that are non-operational under the current circumstances, the advisory says.

States and Union Territories have been asked to implement the advisory so that transporters and various other organisations that are rendering essential services may not be harassed and face difficulty amidst the nationwide lockdown, says the advisory.

The advisory will not only help owners of commercial vehicles but also the common man whose licence is due for renewal, said a truck owner.

P Sundarraj, Managing Director of Tiruchirapalli-based Subham Freight Carriers India Pvt Ltd, said the movement of non-essential goods has started, which is a good sign.

However, the challenge is that the advisory should reach officials who are on the ground, to facilitate seamless movement of both essential and non-essential goods at the State borders, he added.