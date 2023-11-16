Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) will be developed into a major digital hub and a premier destination for start-ups by stepping up efforts to create a future with innovation and entrepreneurship as the key drivers, said Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala.

Vijayan was speaking at the inaugral function of Huddle Global 2023, a start-up conclave hosted by Kerala Start-up Mission(KSUM) at Adimalathura in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala already stands as a pioneer in India’s vibrant start-up ecosystem that has been consistently ranked at the top for the last three years due to the State government’s pro-active initiatives, he noted.

States’ initiatives

The State government’s initiatives, including Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDC) for colleges, Young Entrepreneurship Programme (YIP), incubation and acceleration programmes and corporate innovation efforts have collectively helped Kerala’s start-up ecosystem to flourish and grow, the CM said.

Taking forward the efforts to convert the State capital into a digital hub, work has already begun for establishing an “Emerging Technology Start-up Hub” in the city. Vijayan said, Through initiatives like Start-up Infinity, the State has created collaborative projects that bring together local entrepreneurs, business leaders and pravasi Malayalis as an inclusive approach that not only fosters innovation but also welcomes participation of global Malayali community in nurturing start-ups and entrepreneurship and innovation to thrive limitlessly.”

The KSUM exchanged memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Belgium and Australia to set up its Start-up Infinity Centres in the two countries, opening up opportunities for enterprises from Kerala’s ecosystem to scale up operations and expand market.

The pact with Belgium will facilitate Kerala start-ups to collaborate with the European tech hub in areas like digital technology and life sciences to scale up their product range and expand market. The agreement with Australia will facilitate Kerala start-ups to leverage the technological and R&D ecosystem of Australia in wide range of areas.