National

Trump in India: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to be part of the the delegation

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 21, 2020 Published on February 21, 2020

Ivanka is Trump’s daughter and Kushner is the President’s son-in-law

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner will be part of the high-level delegation accompanying him during his visit to India on February 24 and 25, official sources said on Friday.

Trump’s wife Melania Trump is also part of the delegation, which includes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The US President will arrive in Ahmedabad on February 24 for a little less than 36-hour India trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

The US has confirmed that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior advisor, will be part of the US president’s delegation, official sources said.

Boosting counter-terror cooperation, deepening engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, augmenting defence and trade ties and India’s concerns over H1B visas are expected to figure in talks between Trump and Modi on February 25.

Published on February 21, 2020
diplomacy
India
USA
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Centre, Tamil Nadu government oppose Nalini’s plea