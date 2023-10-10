Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed the recruitment examination for Group 2 cadre posts to January 6-7, 2024.

The examination, which was supposed to be held on Nov 2-3, 2023, has been postponed in view of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly elections on November 30, as announced by the Election Commission.

The decision to postpone the exam was taken in a meeting of the commission chaired by its Chairman Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday.

About 5.51 lakh candidates applied for the exam to compete for 783 vacancies in the state government.

This was the second time that the exam was postponed. It was initially scheduled to be held on August 29-39, 2023, but was delayed due to agitation by candidates as the dates clashed with other competitive examinations.