Tumakuru, Danish city of Aalborg sign MoU under smart city initiative

Tumakuru and the Danish city of Aalborg signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to improve city’s infrastructure under a smart city initiative.

“The central objective of this MoU is to strengthen institutional ties between Tumakuru and Aalborg. Also to foster a sister city concept to enable sustained bilateral cooperation that will encourage knowledge transfer across government, business and academia,” said Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark.

“Tumakuru and Aalborg have agreed to engage in programme of cooperation on Smart City solutions, as part of the basis for creating more sustainable and smarter liveable cities,” he added.

Shalini Rajneesh, the Chairperson Tumkuru Smart City Limited said the MoU is made for mutual benefit and to promote the open exchange, cooperation and demonstration of solutions in: smart education - smart classrooms to be set up in government schools/colleges at a cost of ₹2.97 crore. Construction of classroom / auditorium at government PU Empress and PU College for ₹11.84 crore. Digital Library at a cost ₹1.45 crore.

Digitisation and energy efficiency initiative involving street light controlling system for ₹60 crore; EV vehicles and EV charging at facilities for ₹2 crore. Smart energy metering at a cost of ₹17.35 crore.

In urban water management, interventions and additional improvement for 24x7 water supply and filling up of Hemavathi river water to Amanikere Lake are envisaged at a cost of ₹56.55 crore; Amanikere revival and rejuvenation at ₹46.7 crore and interlinking and development of lakes for ₹35 crore.

In transportation, an Integrated Bus Terminal with a cost of ₹82.18 crore is planned. For Intelligent Transport System ₹3.98 crore will be spent for 164 GPS devices for TCC vehicles and 49 GPS devices installed in KSRTC buses with 142 Passenger Information System Boards.

in low carbon/zero carbon green construction and building segment, development of parks is planned for ₹25 crore; for solar panels on Amanikere Glass House ₹2.74 crore and for 50 KW off-Grid Solar PhotoVoltaic (SPV) System at government PU College ₹66 lakh.

For waste management, including remediation and biomining of Ajjadongadanahalli landfill site ₹1.73 crore, construction of landfill at Ajjagondanahalli dumping site ₹4.98 crore and solid waste management (IEC) ₹14 lakh.

In health and e-governance a trauma centre is planned at ₹56 crore; Ayush Hospital at ₹12 crore and a Digital Nerve Centre at ₹3 crore. Creating a Smart Tumakuru App and setting up Smart Lounges and an Indian Centre for Social Transformation are also in the pipeline.