Unorganised sector workers on e-Shram encouraged to take social security benefits

The Ministry of Labour has been encouraging unorganised workers registered on the e-Shram portal to take advantage of social security schemes.

On Monday, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli informed the Lok Sabha that 17,77,73,595 unorganised workers were registered on the eShram portal as on December 31, 2021.

Further, with efforts to facilitate their registration and create awareness about the portal, over 27.99 crore unorganised workers have been registered on e-Shram as on July 20, 2022.

“Ministry envisages providing benefits of various social welfare schemes to the unorganised workers registered on the e-Shram portal,” he said in reply to an unstarred question by Lok Sabha MPs Nalin Kumar Kateel, Rattan Lal Kataria, and M Selvaraj on unorganised workers registered on the e-Shram portal.

“The registered workers are also nudged to take benefit of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojna (PM-SYM) and National Pension Scheme for Traders (NPS-Traders) Pension Schemes,” he further said.

The e-Shram portal was set up as a centralised database of all unorganised workers (UWs), including construction workers, migrant workers, gig and platform workers, street vendors, domestic workers, and agriculture workers, to be seeded with Aadhaar. It aims to improve the implementation efficiency of the social security services for the these workers as well as integrate social security schemes mean for them that are administered by the Minister of Labour and subsequently those run by other ministries as well.