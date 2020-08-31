US immigration policy should reflect the contribution of Indian talent: Jaishankar

The US immigration policy should reflect the contribution of Indian talent to the country’s economy and world over and must be a win-win’, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

“The US should recognise what is in American interest and that will be in interest of India as well,” Jaishankar said at an online event organised by the US India Strategic Partnership Forum on ‘US-India Navigating New Challenges’ on Monday.

Jaishankar was in conversation with Tim Roemer, former US Ambassador to India and USISPF board member.

In response to a question on the US H1-B visa regime, which witnessed restrictions being imposed on movement of foreign workers in June this year and partial-relaxations in August, Jaishankar pointed out that today’s technology driven world puts a premium on talent and India can offer to the world talent that can be trusted. He said that people recognised the contribution of Indian talent in America and world-over and the country’s immigration policy should reflect it.

“There is a great deal of regard and trust for Indians and people of Indian origin,” he said, adding that one could see Indians working across companies all over the world.

In June, the US government suspended the entry of certain non-immigrant visa categories like the H1B and L1 visas till December to protect American jobs hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, later in August, in response to complaints from US companies, the government decided to allow applicants seeking to resume ongoing employment in the US in the same position with the same employers and visa classification.

Self-reliant India

Explaining India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ policy, he said it was a movement towards a self reliant India with programme to increase national capacities including those in manufacturing . He said American business should understand that if India is seeking to expand its capacities, there is a whole lot of business opportunities there for them.

For instance in defence manufacturing there is a whole list of products which should be made in India given that India has manufacturing capabilities and is among top five producers. “There is great opportunity for countries to invest in defence manufacturing. It is good for your business,” he said.

On Indo-US relations, the Minister said that over the last few year the trust factor has increased, there is a stronger interest to work together and the countries are looking at each other more openly. “We are much more pragmatic than in the past,” he said.