The US Embassy said on Monday that it has issued a record number of visas to Indian students for this summer season. This comes at a time more Indian students are opting for international universities for higher education.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the US Embassy said it has issued 90,000 visas to Indian students in the June-August period. “The U.S. Mission in India is pleased to announce that we issued a record number — over 90,000 — of student visas this summer, in June, July, and August. This summer, almost one in four student visas worldwide were issued right here in India! Congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have chosen the United States to make their higher education goals a reality! That’s a wrap! With teamwork and innovation, we ensured that all qualified applicants reached their programmes on time,” it stated on the social media platform.

The US Embassy had been gearing up for a higher number of student visa applications from India.

In June, in a statement, the US Mission in India stated that in 2022, “a record-breaking 125,000 Indians” were issued student visas, which is more than that issued to any other nationality. “In fact, one out of every five student visas was issued in India last year. This year, we will interview more students than ever before,” Brendan Mullarkey, the acting Minister Counsellor for Consular Affairs in India, stated in the statement.

Currently, over 2 lakh Indian students are studying at various institutions in the US and represent over 20 per cent of international students in the US.

Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO of University Living (a global student accommodation marketplace), said, “The substantial increase in Indian students choosing U.S. higher education this summer is notable. Factors such as global university recognition, diverse courses, and research opportunities drive this trend. This surge is a positive sign. Study abroad experience undoubtedly enriches an individual academically and culturally, preparing students for a globalised world.”