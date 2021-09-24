Vaccine OnWheels ties up with Telangana government

Vaccine On Wheels, a start-up incubated at the Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship, IIT Hyderabad has entered into a collaboration with the State Government to support its Covid-19 immunisation drive.

The start-up will launch a fleet of 50 mobile clinics to vaccinate one million marginalised members of population in remote areas.

It will set up micro vaccination booths to administer vaccine free in partnership with the government and CSR partners.

Mobile vaccination clinics

The start-up had already introduced over 30 mobile vaccination clinics in Mumbai, Pune and Satara.

VaccineOnWheels introduced India’s first Doctor-based Mobile Vaccination Clinic in 2019, in association with IIT-H, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE).

In association with Rotary Club of Pune Central, NGOs&CSR partners, it had administered more than two lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the underprivileged in partnership with the Maharashtra government, NGOs and CSR Partners.