Vadodara-based start-up launches bottled natural-black alkaline water

Having a glass full of dark brown water will soon replace a glass of regular RO water for the health-conscious and fitness-freak urban consumers. Vadodara-based start-up AV Organics has developed black alkaline bottled-water with over 70 different natural trace minerals in it.
Tasting similar to normal water, the ‘Evocus H20’ is first such alkaline water in the category in the country. Evocus’ formulation includes natural traces of over 70 minerals infused into purified river water at a completely automated plant at Vadodara.
“This is a multi-functional nutrient water which provides superior and sustained hydration as compared to regular water, better detoxification and improved metabolism benefits to the consumers. We are getting overwhelming response from the market and we expect to sell about 3 million bottles in six months,” said Aakash Vaghela, Managing Director and Founder, AV Organics LLP. He also stated that the product can be consumed as a regular water.
It launched Evocus about six months back and has spread its presence in Pune, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Delhi and Gurgaon. Vaghela stated that the product is already available on digital platforms such as Amazon, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal, while it will soon be available in physical retail markets of Hydrabad, Goa, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
The company has invested $1 million (approximately ₹7 crore) towards setting up fully-automated manufacturing and bottling plant with capacity to produce 40 million bottles annually. It also has an allied R&D unit.
The company plans to turn cash positive in the next three years, and eyes total consumer spend of RS 35 crore.
The water gets its black colour from the blended natural minerals sourced from deep within the earth’s crust, discovered scientist Nobert Chirase from Texas, USA.
