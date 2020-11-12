Vera Smart Healthcare to invest $20 million

Tech-based healthcare services start-up Vera Smart Healthcare has announced a $20-million expansion plan to add 20 plus new healthcare services under the brand ‘V-Cube’ over the next six months in different parts of the country.

The company said it would introduce affordable remote health services, home-based tests and diagnostics, virtual doctor care, medication delivery and nutrition consultation.

The company will use the proceeds to push the subscription model of delivering healthcare services.

Investment, fleet

“We have got commitments from the existing investors, mostly from the United States, for the $20-million investment. The investments will be released in tranches after attaining milestones. We are targeting to receive $3 million a month,” Dharma Teja Nukarapu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vera Smart Healthcare, said.

“We have tied up with some hospitals to aggregate about 1,500 beds to offer subsidised diagnostics and hospitalisation services to the people who have subscribed to our services,” he said.

The company has a fleet of 220 buses running in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana that are doing Covid-19 tests on behalf of the State governments. It conducted 10 million tests in Andhra Pradesh in October alone.

The firm sees a huge opportunity in the healthcare sector. It is currently the subscription model in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

“Vera will also add 100 new smart Covid cum non-Covid ambulances to its fleet for medical emergencies. New services will include free ambulance services in partnerships with hospitals and iMASQ (Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Services Quarantine) services to offer regular non-Covid tests to people,” he said.

“Our services are backed by a proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology and mobile applications,” he said.