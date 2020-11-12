Vera Smart Healthcare to invest $20 million

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Tech-based healthcare services start-up Vera Smart Healthcare has announced a $20-million expansion plan to add 20 plus new healthcare services under the brand ‘V-Cube’ over the next six months in different parts of the country.
The company said it would introduce affordable remote health services, home-based tests and diagnostics, virtual doctor care, medication delivery and nutrition consultation.
The company will use the proceeds to push the subscription model of delivering healthcare services.
“We have got commitments from the existing investors, mostly from the United States, for the $20-million investment. The investments will be released in tranches after attaining milestones. We are targeting to receive $3 million a month,” Dharma Teja Nukarapu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vera Smart Healthcare, said.
“We have tied up with some hospitals to aggregate about 1,500 beds to offer subsidised diagnostics and hospitalisation services to the people who have subscribed to our services,” he said.
The company has a fleet of 220 buses running in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana that are doing Covid-19 tests on behalf of the State governments. It conducted 10 million tests in Andhra Pradesh in October alone.
The firm sees a huge opportunity in the healthcare sector. It is currently the subscription model in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
“Vera will also add 100 new smart Covid cum non-Covid ambulances to its fleet for medical emergencies. New services will include free ambulance services in partnerships with hospitals and iMASQ (Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Services Quarantine) services to offer regular non-Covid tests to people,” he said.
“Our services are backed by a proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology and mobile applications,” he said.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Edelweiss and ICICI Prudential are among the best performers despite contrasting styles
Investors with a short-term perspective and high-risk appetite can buy the stock of D-Link India. Since the ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...