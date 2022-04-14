Vistara to start flights from Coimbatore to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru from May 20

The new flight services will start from May 20
Vistara on Thursday said it will start flights connecting Coimbatore with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from May 20 onwards.
"The airline will operate daily flights to the city (Coimbatore) from Delhi and Mumbai effective May 20 and May 27 respectively; and double daily connectivity from Bengaluru starting June 3," the airline's statement noted.
Coimbatore is 31st city in the country to be connected with Vistara flights, it mentioned.
Published on
April 14, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.