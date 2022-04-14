Vistara to start flights from Coimbatore to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru from May 20

The new flight services will start from May 20

Vistara on Thursday said it will start flights connecting Coimbatore with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from May 20 onwards.

"The airline will operate daily flights to the city (Coimbatore) from Delhi and Mumbai effective May 20 and May 27 respectively; and double daily connectivity from Bengaluru starting June 3," the airline's statement noted.

Coimbatore is 31st city in the country to be connected with Vistara flights, it mentioned.