Vizag fishing harbour to be upgraded: Union Minister

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
Visakhapatnam fishing harbour will be upgraded at a cost of ₹40 crore, a project pending for a long time, and the proposals submitted by the State government for the improvement of fisheries in the State at a cost of ₹1,000 crore will also be considered positively, according to Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Giriraj Singh.
He was interacting with the representatives of fishermen, seafood exporters, state fisheries officials and other stakeholders here on Friday after visiting the fishing harbour and some of the shrimp hatcheries.
The Centre is planning to spend ₹25,000 crore for the development of the fisheries sector over the next five years and there is no dearth of funds, he added.
The Minister said that inland fisheries and marine fisheries should be developed in an integrated manner and the Centre, coastal States and other stakeholders should work in coordination, he added.
He assured marketing facilities would also be improved and steps taken to improve the socio-economic conditions of the fishermen. “Technological advances and market forces have changed the sector radically in recent times. Policies and priorities will have to be fixed accordingly. The Prime Minister is attaching a lot of importance to the fisheries sector and a separate department has been set up for it,” he said.
The Minister also appealed that the ban period on fishing will have to be observed strictly to replenish fish stocks.
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
Hyundai’s refresh on the Grand i10 brings in more features and an auto gearbox, but is it enough to take on ...
Big changes are bound to happen in India too
Japanese two-wheeler maker plans ‘counter-attack’ strategy with launch of new models after April 2020
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian ...
The Centre’s responses to the sharpest GDP slowdown in seven years are puzzling economic observers
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...