Vizag fishing harbour to be upgraded: Union Minister

Visakhapatnam fishing harbour will be upgraded at a cost of ₹40 crore, a project pending for a long time, and the proposals submitted by the State government for the improvement of fisheries in the State at a cost of ₹1,000 crore will also be considered positively, according to Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Giriraj Singh.

He was interacting with the representatives of fishermen, seafood exporters, state fisheries officials and other stakeholders here on Friday after visiting the fishing harbour and some of the shrimp hatcheries.

The Centre is planning to spend ₹25,000 crore for the development of the fisheries sector over the next five years and there is no dearth of funds, he added.

The Minister said that inland fisheries and marine fisheries should be developed in an integrated manner and the Centre, coastal States and other stakeholders should work in coordination, he added.

He assured marketing facilities would also be improved and steps taken to improve the socio-economic conditions of the fishermen. “Technological advances and market forces have changed the sector radically in recent times. Policies and priorities will have to be fixed accordingly. The Prime Minister is attaching a lot of importance to the fisheries sector and a separate department has been set up for it,” he said.

The Minister also appealed that the ban period on fishing will have to be observed strictly to replenish fish stocks.