WB urges Centre to step up medical oxygen supply

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has again written to Prime Minister Modi seeking help to meet the increased demand for medical oxygen in the backdrop of the increasing spread of Covid-19.

The State’s medical oxygen demand is expected to jump up to 550 tonnes a day over the next seven to eight days. It has already seen a 24 hour jump to 470 MT. Bengal’s production capacity is 560 tonnes.

On May 5, Banerjee had flagged to the PM that the State would had seen demand double to 400 tonne.

On Friday, in the second letter to Modi in three days, Mamata reiterated her charge that instead of increasing supply of oxygen to West Bengal, the Centre was increasing allocation to other States by moving out oxygen produced here. The oxygen supplied to other States from Bengal has increased to 360 tonnes from 230 tonnes in the last ten days, while allocation to Bengal has stagnated at 308 tonnes.

“Any allocation of medical oxygen less than the requested amount shall adversely affect supply and result in loss of the lives of patients,” she feared in her letter.